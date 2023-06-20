Police raids headquarters of Paris 2024 Olympics

On Tuesday, police stormed the Paris 2024 Olympic headquarters, just over a year before the quadrennial athletic event’s opening ceremony. Raids were carried out at the committee’s headquarters, known as Cojo, as well as at the offices of Solideo, the body in charge of the Olympic construction sites.

Prosecutors from the Parquet National Financier (PNF) confirmed to AFP that the raids were authorised in connection with two distinct ongoing investigations. Prosecutors’ spokesmen said the investigations involved “illegal conflicts of interest, misuse of public funds, and favouritism.” The first investigation, which involved anti-corruption and financial crime investigators, was launched in 2017 and concerned a series of contracts signed by “several powerful decision makers linked to the Games, notably the Cojo and their predecessors GIP 2024 (the bidding committee),” according to the prosecutors.

The second inquiry was launched in 2022 and assigned to the BRDE, the Paris police’s financial brigade. They are investigating allegations of conflict of interest and favouritism. The PNF responded after the French Anti-Corruption Agency (AFA) expressed concerns about various transactions involving Cojo and Solideo.