Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni blessed with a baby girl! Read on..

New Delhi: Superstar Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a daughter, this morning in Hyderabad. Mother and baby are both doing well. A medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad announced the birth of the baby.

The statement reads: ‘Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well’. Ram Charan’s father, superstar Chiranjeevi, and family visited the new parents in hospital today to welcome the new arrival. An official announcement from the new parents and family is awaited.

Yesterday, video surfaced of Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan at the Hyderabad hospital prompting speculation that the baby was to arrive soon. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni married in 2012 and announced the pregnancy last December. Upasana has since spoken about why the couple waited to start a family instead of rushing into parenthood. She also recently revealed that she and Ram Charan would be moving in with his parents, Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha, after the baby’s birth. ‘We both were brought up in a setup where our grandparents played a huge role in our upbringing. We don’t want to deprive our child of that joy’, said Upasana in an interview with ETimes.

Ram Charan has had an incredible year professionally as one of the two stars of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster period drama RRR. RRR won an Oscar and Golden Globe for the song Naatu Naatu and Upasana accompanied her husband to both award ceremonies. Ram Charan’s next film is Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani.