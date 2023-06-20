Single-day rise of COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 2020

According to Union Health Ministry data, India saw a single-day increase of 36 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the active caseload fell to 1,844.

The death toll currently stands at 5,31,897 (5.31 lakh), according to figures updated at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The total number of Covid cases is now 4,49,93,579 (4.49 crore). According to the ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has climbed to 4,44,59,838 (4.44 crore), with a 1.18 percent case fatality rate.

According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of a statewide vaccination programme.