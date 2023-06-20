DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Jun 20, 2023, 05:05 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended  higher  on June 20. BSE sensex closed at 63,327.70, up by  159.40 points or 0.25%. NSE  Nifty settled at 18,816.70, higher by 61.20 points or 0.33%.

About 1,885 shares advanced, 1,527 shares declined, and 118 shares remained were unchanged in the markets. Top gainers on the market  include Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Eicher Motors. Top losers on the market include  Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Divis Labs.

All the sectoral indices ended higher. The power index up 1%, while auto, realty, metal and information technology indices were up 0.5% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.4% each.

 

