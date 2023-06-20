Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on June 20. BSE sensex closed at 63,327.70, up by 159.40 points or 0.25%. NSE Nifty settled at 18,816.70, higher by 61.20 points or 0.33%.

About 1,885 shares advanced, 1,527 shares declined, and 118 shares remained were unchanged in the markets. Top gainers on the market include Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Eicher Motors. Top losers on the market include Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Divis Labs.

All the sectoral indices ended higher. The power index up 1%, while auto, realty, metal and information technology indices were up 0.5% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.4% each.