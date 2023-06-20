These countries have announced June 29 as the first day Eid Al Adha

Dubai: Several countries has not spotted the crescent moon that signals the start of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah. So these countries will mark the first day of Eid Al Adha on Thursday, June 29. The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Wednesday, June 28.

Here are all the countries that have announced Thursday as the first day of the Islamic festival so far:

1. Brunei: According to Astronomy Centre, the crescent moon that signals the start of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah was not spotted in the sovereign state of Brunei on Sunday, so the first day of Eid Al Adha will be marked on Thursday, June 29.

2. Malaysia: Bernama, the Malaysia’s national news agency, has stated that the moon has not been spotted in Malaysia. So, the first day of Eid Al Adha will be marked on June 29.

3. Indonesia: The crescent moon could not be spotted. So, Indonesia will also mark the first day of Eid Al Adha on June 29.