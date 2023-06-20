Tourism ministers of India and Oman held bilateral meeting in Goa

The tourism ministers of India and Oman met on the sidelines of a critical G20 gathering in Goa on Monday, and the two sides discussed areas of potential cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties, according to officials.

Official sources informed that “medical tourism” and “cruise tourism” were discussed during a meeting between Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salem bin Mohammed al-Mahrouqi. According to them, Reddy received a verbal invitation to visit Oman from the Oman delegation. “Both parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector.” Medical tourism and cruise tourism, among other categories, were discussed during the half-hour conversation,” a person familiar with the bilateral meeting said.

Reddy later tweeted and shared a photo from the bilateral meeting. “Held a bilateral meeting with HE Salim Bin Mohammed AI Mahrouqi, Sultanate of Oman Minister of Tourism and Heritage, on the sidelines of the G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting in Goa.” “We discussed areas of collaboration across various sectors to further strengthen bilateral ties,” the Indian minister wrote on Twitter.