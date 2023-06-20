Tragic Discovery: 12-Year-Old Boy Found Lifeless, Bound by Noose in Idukki

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy named Jis Jacob Siji was discovered lifeless with a noose around his neck near his residence in Pallikanam, Idukki. Jis, a seventh standard student, had stayed home from school that day due to a fever. Preliminary investigations suggest that while playing with a rope tied to his body, Jis might have inadvertently entangled the rope around his neck after it slipped from his waist while climbing a coffee plant.

Thankamani sub-inspector Santhosh KM stated, “This is our initial assessment; only after the inquest and autopsy on Tuesday can we draw conclusions about the circumstances leading to the death.” During the incident, Jis’s family members were asleep, unaware of what had transpired. It was Jis’s sister who noticed his absence upon returning from school. He was discovered lying near the coffee plant, with the rope still wrapped around his neck. Immediate relatives removed the noose and promptly rushed Jis to a private hospital in Kattapana.

The post-mortem examination will take place at the Medical College Hospital in Idukki, providing further insight into this devastating incident.