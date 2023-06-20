UAE based air carrier issues travel advisory for passengers

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has issued a new advisory for passengers. The airline said that this summer would be the busiest ever as more than 4.5 million passengers travelling during season. The airline has hiked capacity by 33% between June 1 and September 30.

An average of 9,400 flights per month are scheduled across flydubai’s network between June 1 and September 30. And , August will be the busiest month. Flydubai has expanded its network in Europe to 28 destinations, including 5 destinations in Italy, Belgrade, Budapest, Prague, Salzburg, Warsaw, Zagreb and many more.

The carrier has increased capacity by 20% on select destinations across its network including Baku, Beirut, Colombo, Male, Tbilisi, Yerevan and Zanzibar due to heavy passenger rush during the Eid Al Adha holiday period between June 24 and July 2.

Here are tips that would make passengers’ journey seamless:

Arrive at airport 4 hours before departure

Check-in closes 60 minutes before departure

Boarding gates close 20 minutes before departure

Online check-in opens from 48 hours to 90 minutes before the flight departure

Check baggage allowance before travel

Check visas and health requirements

Check other documents required at destination

Check in, drop off baggage prior to departure

Flydubai operates to 117 destinations across 52 countries this summer, including Krabi, Milan-Bergamo, Neom, Pattaya, St Petersburg and more. It will add 9 seasonal summer destinations from June 30 onwards.