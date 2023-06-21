13 people injured in Sikkim traffic accident, including 9 ITBP members

According to reports, nine ITBP members were among the 13 injured when the car they were riding in was involved in an accident at Theng in North Sikkim.

They said that at the time of the incident, the members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were leaving for vacation. According to the officials, the car was going to Chungthang and then Siliguri.

Eight persons suffered severe injuries in the tragedy, and STNM Hospital in Gangtok has been recommended for their treatment. They stated that the remaining five were checked into an Army hospital.