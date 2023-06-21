Defence Minister Launches ‘Dhruv’: Integrated Simulator Complex at Southern Naval Command

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) ‘Dhruv’ at the Southern Naval Command, marking a significant milestone in practical training for the Indian Navy. This state-of-the-art complex houses various simulators designed to provide real-time experience in navigation, fleet operations, and naval tactics.

The simulators will not only benefit Indian Navy personnel but also offer training opportunities for personnel from friendly nations. Notable simulators within the complex include the Multi-Station Handling Simulator (MSSHS), Air Direction and Helicopter Control Simulator (ADHCS), and the Astronavigation Dome.

The ADHCS, developed by the Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis, will offer trainees realistic operational scenarios. Additionally, the complex showcases the expertise of Indian companies, with the Ship Handling Simulators from ARI Pvt Ltd being exported to 18 countries and the Astronavigation Dome developed by Infovision Technologies Pvt Ltd being a first-of-its-kind in the Indian Navy. These technologically advanced simulators align with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and hold significant potential for defense exports.

The complex also features the Combat Management System and Maritime Domain Awareness Lab, among other indigenously developed simulators. During the inauguration, the Defence Minister engaged with representatives from the firms involved in the development of these simulators, emphasizing the collaborative efforts in enhancing naval training capabilities.