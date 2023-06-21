Eid Al Adha: Emirate in UAE announces holidays for public sector

Sharjah: The Sharjah government announced the official Eid Al Adha holidays for employees working in the emirate’s public sector. The Human Resources Department in the emirate informed that the holiday will be from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12 ( June 27 to June 30 ). Employees will get 6-day break as Saturday and Sunday are holidays.

Earlier the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced the official Eid Al Adha holidays for the private sector. Employees will get a 4-day break to mark Arafat Day — the holiest day in Islam — and Eid Al Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice.