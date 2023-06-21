Health Minister urges caution as Kerala braces for surge in fever cases.

Health Minister Veena George has issued a strong cautionary message to the public as the state of Kerala braces for a potential increase in cases of flu, dengue, and rat fever. She emphasized the need for vigilance and announced that special inspections will be conducted in areas where dengue cases have been reported. Tragically, the state has already witnessed 32 deaths from contagious diseases, with Malappuram district being the hardest hit by fever cases. Just on Tuesday, over 2,000 individuals sought treatment for fever in the district, with 16 of them showing symptoms of dengue fever. Responding to this alarming situation, Manjeri Medical College has opened a dedicated fever clinic.

Among the 130 reported dengue cases on Tuesday, 64 were in Ernakulam district. Minister Veena George stressed the importance of establishing a monitoring cell to continually evaluate the situation, particularly due to the widespread prevalence of dengue fever and leptospirosis in various districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. However, she reassured the public that COVID-19 cases are not increasing in the state.

During the months of January to June, a total of seven deaths due to dengue and 27 deaths due to rat fever (leptospirosis) have been recorded in Kerala. Minister Veena George addressed the press after a meeting with health department officials, where she assessed the preparedness and situation. She emphasized the department’s efforts to minimize fatalities related to fever cases and announced plans to strengthen district-level health facilities and systems to provide swift and effective treatment. To avoid overcrowding at medical colleges, the aim is to handle a maximum number of cases at the district-level facilities. Additionally, a monitoring cell will be launched to strengthen and coordinate field-level operations.

The health department has made extensive preparations to address any emergencies. During the meeting, the minister instructed officials to ensure an adequate stock of medicines in hospitals and other health facilities, as well as conduct fogging in high mosquito breeding areas. She urged health workers to wear masks while on duty and take measures to prevent the spread of fever within hospitals. Furthermore, she called for a ‘dry day’ in schools, government offices, and homes over the upcoming weekend to curb mosquito breeding.