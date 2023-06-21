PM Modi: Yoga Unites and Strengthens Bonds, Emphasizes on Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s inclusive traditions and called for the elimination of contradictions and obstacles through Yoga. In his video message for the International Day of Yoga, he emphasized the country’s embrace of new ideas and celebration of diversity.

According to Modi, Yoga strengthens our sense of unity and expands our inner vision, fostering love and connection among all living beings. Currently on an official visit to the US, the prime minister will lead Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

He urged the world to follow India’s example of promoting unity and excellence. Notably, researchers at India’s Arctic and Antarctica research stations also participated in the celebrations, adding to the significance of this year’s event.

The prime minister highlighted the profound connection between Yoga and the vastness of the ocean, encapsulated in the concept of the “Ocean Ring of Yoga.” He applauded the spontaneous participation of millions of people from around the world, showcasing the immense popularity and reach of Yoga.