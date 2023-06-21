SC Demands Kerala Govt’s Response to Tragic Stray Dog Attack on 11-Year-Old

The Supreme Court expressed its condolences for the tragic death of the 11-year-old boy who was fatally attacked by stray dogs in Kannur. Responding to a plea by the Kannur district panchayat, the court has asked the Kerala government to provide a response regarding the euthanization of suspected rabid and highly dangerous dogs in a humane manner, considering the recent spate of violent attacks by strays.

The case will be further deliberated later this month, with a notice issued to Kerala, instructing them to file a reply by July 7. The court stated, “On the oral request, the matter has been taken on board on the date fixed, that is July 12. Counter-affidavit to be filed by July 7.”

The plea highlights the recent incident on June 11, 2023, in which an 11-year-old autistic child was fatally attacked by stray dogs, as well as a similar incident in Kottayam last year, where a 12-year-old died due to a stray dog attack. The application points out the alarming number of reported dog bite incidents, particularly targeting children, with 5,794 cases in 2019, 3,951 cases in 2020, 7,927 cases in 2021, 11,776 cases in 2022, and 6,276 cases reported as of June 19, 2023, in Kannur District alone. It also estimates a population of approximately 28,000 stray dogs within their jurisdiction.

Despite efforts to control the issue, the panchayat claims that the incidents of stray dog attacks, bites, and road accidents caused by dog collisions are increasing day by day, not only within their district but throughout the state. Additionally, the application highlights the recent killing of 65 ducks and numerous domestic animals by violent stray dogs in the state.

In light of these concerns, the panchayat has appealed to the Supreme Court to order the euthanization of “suspected rabid dogs/extremely dangerous dogs in a humane manner.” The application has been filed through Advocate-on-Record Biju P Raman.

This interlocutory application is filed as part of a civil appeal challenging a 2015 Kerala High Court judgment. Notably, the Kerala government had also previously made a similar request to the Supreme Court.