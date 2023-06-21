SpiceJet suspends flight on this route till July 2: Details

Mumbai: Leading private sector air carrier, SpiceJet has temporarily suspended select flights on some routes. The air carrier announced the temporary suspension of select flights bound for Hyderabad and Bengaluru from Puducherry. The suspension will be in effect until July 2. Operations will resume on July 3.

The air carrier took this decision to cater to the special travel requirements of Hajj pilgrims. SpiceJet will operate special flights to Jeddah for Hajj pilgrims. The Q400 Bombardier aircraft, which are usually deployed on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Bengaluru route, have been reassigned for this purpose.