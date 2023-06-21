Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on June 21. BSE Sensex settled at 63,523.15, up by 195.45 points or 0.31%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,856.80, higher by 40.10 points or 0.21%.

About 1,672 shares advanced, 1,750 shares declined, and 118 shares remained unchanged in the markets. Top gainers in the market were Power Grid Corporation, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and HDFC. Top losers in the market were JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, M&M, Divis Laboratories and ITC.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee end higher against US dollar

Among sectors, the metal index was down nearly 1%, the FMCG index was down 0.4%t and the realty index was down 0.3%, while the power index was up 1% and the oil & gas index rose 0.5%. The BSE midcap index rose 0.7% and smallcap index gained 0.2%.