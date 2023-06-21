The crimes of Andrew Tate explained

Romanian prosecutors have sent British social media influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two other suspects to trial on charges of human trafficking and rape. The accusations involve the abuse of seven women who were allegedly lured through false promises of relationships. Currently, Andrew, Tristan, and the Romanian female suspects are under house arrest while investigations continue.

The Tate brothers and the suspects have denied the charges, but they were previously in police custody from December 29 of the previous year until March 31 of this year. A Bucharest court subsequently placed them under house arrest, which prosecutors sought to extend. A judge will decide whether to prolong their detention for 30 days or replace it with a lighter measure.

The trial itself will not commence immediately. According to Romanian law, the case will be transferred to the preliminary chamber of the Bucharest court, where a judge has 60 days to review the case files for legal compliance. If found guilty, the defendants could face several years in prison.

The charges against Andrew Tate include rape, while Tristan has been charged with instigating others into violence. Romanian prosecutors from the anti-organized crime unit (DIICOT) assert that the Tate brothers and the two female suspects formed an organized crime group in 2021 with the intention of engaging in human trafficking within Romania and potentially other countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. The victims were allegedly sexually exploited through physical violence, psychological coercion, and involvement in the production and dissemination of pornographic material on social media platforms.

The victims were reportedly recruited using the “loverboy method,” with Andrew and Tristan misleading them with false feelings of love and promises of lasting relationships. The prosecutors also mentioned that one of the defendants, through physical violence and psychological pressure, forced a victim to engage in sexual relations. While it is not explicitly stated, a source close to the investigation identified Andrew as the defendant in question.

In addition to the charges related to human trafficking and rape, the prosecutors are also investigating the four suspects in a separate case involving allegations of money laundering, witness tampering, and child and adult trafficking. The indictment also seeks the confiscation of property, luxury watches, cash, and cryptocurrency that were seized during the investigation.

Andrew Tate is facing further legal troubles, as a British law firm served him with legal papers from four women threatening him with a lawsuit in the English courts for allegations of sexual assault. The women claim the offences took place between 2013 and 2016 while Andrew was living in the UK. Three of the four women filed criminal complaints that were rejected by British authorities. Other women in the UK are also pursuing civil claims for damages against Andrew, alleging they were victims of sexual violence.