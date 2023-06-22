Alliance Air announces new domestic flight service

Kolkata: Alliance Air announced a new domestic flight service. The airline will operate direct flights connecting Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh with Kolkata in West Bengal. The service will start from July 3.

The flight is scheduled to operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. Flight from Prayagraj to Kolkata will depart at 12:25 pm. It will reach Kolkata at 2:10 pm. On the return journey, the aircraft will depart from Kolkata at 2:35 pm and land back in Prayagraj at 4:15 pm. The same aircraft will depart from Prayagraj Airport to Delhi at 4:40 pm.

The air carrier will deploy its ATR aircraft with a seating capacity of 72 for the service. A ticket will cost Rs 4,215.

Previously, IndiGo operated flights between Prayagraj and Kolkata, but this service was eventually discontinued. Presently, Prayagraj Airport offers air connectivity to 11 cities, with both IndiGo and Alliance Air providing their services.