Bollywood rapper Honey Singh receives a death threat from gangster Goldy Brar

Bollywood rapper Honey Singh has allegedly received a death threat from gangster Goldy Brar, who is one of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

During a press conference on Wednesday (June 21), Singh expressed his fear, stating, “I am scared, and my entire family is scared. Who wouldn’t be afraid of death? This is the first time I have received such a threat. I have received a lot of love from people.”

According to the police, Singh’s manager Rohit Chabra received a threat call on June 16, where the caller identified himself as Goldy Brar and demanded Rs 5 million.

Singh met with the Delhi police commissioner on Wednesday and requested security. He also claimed that his staff had received voice notes from international numbers.

The police promptly took action after Singh’s complaint and registered a case at the Special Cell police station. They stated that Singh’s manager had received random calls and voice messages for extortion from the same number.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district in May 2022. Shortly after the incident, Brar claimed on Facebook that he was responsible for the singer’s murder as retaliation for the killing of another gangster. Brar is closely associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

In May 2023, Brar’s name was added to Canada’s list of the top 25 most wanted fugitives by Interpol-Ottawa’s Fugitive Apprehension Support Team. It is reported that Brar is in Canada and is considered a threat to public safety. The official release stated that the crimes committed by Brar in India are of a very serious nature.