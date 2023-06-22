Deputy Navy Chief Sanjay Mahindru on a three-day official visit to Kenya

Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, is on a three-day official visit to Kenya from 21 to 23, where he will oversee the Harbour Phase activities of the ongoing Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) between the navies of the two countries, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Mahindru’s visit coincides with the arrival of the Indian Naval Ship Sunayna in Mombasa as part of the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ programme, which was created to commemorate the ninth International Day of Yoga. On Wednesday, the Deputy Navy Chief met with Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary in Kenya’s Ministry of Defence, and discussed historical links between the two maritime neighbours, as well as the importance of boosting defence partnerships between them.

General Francis O Ogolla, Chief of Defence Forces, Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF), was also summoned by Mahindru. During the discussion, key aspects of improving coordinated maritime operations and strengthening interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Kenyan Navy were discussed. “Reaffirming the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and good order in the region through joint and coordinated operations, the need to further collaborate and tackle common maritime challenges was also highlighted,” the Defence Ministry said. The DCNS also met with GLOCEPS (Global Centre for Policy and Strategy) members in Nairobi.