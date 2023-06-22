Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Hassan Abou Hamza, a Lebanese national based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia won won $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in the Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Dubai International Airport(DXB). He won the fortune with ticket number 2857 which he purchased at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Finest Surprise counter in Dubai Airport. Hassan Abou Hamza is the 14th Lebanese national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

After the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a luxury car and motorbike. Vajid Karim, a British national based in Huddersfield, UK won a BMW X6 M50i (Dravit Grey Metallic) car, with ticket number 0457 in the Finest Surprise Series 1842 which he purchased on June 2 on his way to Birmingham, UK from Dubai.

Bjorn Monnier, an Indian national based in Doha, Qatar won a BMW R nineT Urban GS (Option 719 Underground / Lightwhite) motorbike, with ticket number 0725.