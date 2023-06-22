Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Myanmar

Naypyidaw: Three earthquakes jolted Myanmar today. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar at 05:43:00 IST. The epicentre of the earthquake was 174 km SSE of Yangon at a depth of 48 Km.

Earlier, the second quake with a magnitude of 4.2 took place at 02:52:08 IST. Its depth was reported at 10 Km. The epicentre of the earthquake. was 160 km S of Yangon

The first earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar’s Yangon at 23:56:23 IST. The epicentre of the earthquake was 227 km S of Yangon. Is depth was 25 Km.

There is no report of any casualties. Further details awaited.