Eid Al Adha 2023: Gulf country announces sale of subsidized sheep

Doha: Authorities in Qatar announced sale of subsidized sheep to citizens. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality and Widam Food Company launched this initiative. The price of sheep will be reduced during Eid Al Adha 1444 AH for citizens starting today June 22 until July 1, 2023.

Local sheep (40kg and above) will cost QR1000, and imported sheep (40kg and above) at QR1000. Sheep would be sold at the slaughterhouses of Widam Food Company in Al Shamal, Al Khor, Umm Salal, Al Wakra and Al Sheehaniya. The fees of loading, slaughtering, cutting and packaging are QR50, including QR34 as loading fees and QR16 fees of slaughtering, cutting and packaging.

Sheep will be sold to each Qatari citizen who shall present a valid ID card. The buyer should be at least 20 years old and shall have the right to purchase only one sheep.