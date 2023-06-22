Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on June 22. BSE Sensex settled at 63,238.89, down by 284.26 points or 0.45%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,771.30, lower by 85.50 points or 0.45%.

About 1,294 shares advanced, 2,139 shares declined, and 123 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. Top gainers on the market were Divis Laboratories, L&T, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel. The top losers on the market were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors and Asian Paints.

All the sectoral indices ended lower with PSU Bank and Power down 1% each, while oil & gas, metal, FMCG, pharma, and information technology down 0.5% each. The BSE midcap index shed 1% and smallcap index fell 0.6%.