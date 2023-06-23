BJP leader from Chhattisgarh dies at age 76 after protracted illness

Vidyaratan Bhasin, a 76-year-old MLA for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh, died on Friday in Raipur following a protracted illness, a party official reported.

He claimed that Bhasin died around 2.45 am after spending the previous two weeks being hospitalised to a private hospital in the state capital.

The two-term lawmaker, who represented the Durg district’s Vaishali Nagar constituency, is survived by his wife and two daughters. He announced that his funeral would take place at Ramnagar Muktidham in Bhilai.

As the BJP’s Durg district unit secretary, Bhasin, a transporter and civil contractor by trade, began his political career in 1984. He was chosen by the Bhilai Municipal Corporation to serve as mayor in 2006. He was twice elected to the legislature, in 2013 and 2018.

Arun Sao, the state BJP leader, expressed condolences for his passing and remembered him as a loyal and diligent party member. ‘I am deeply aggrieved to learn about the demise of senior MLA and party leader Vidyaratan Bhasin ji. His death is an irreparable loss to all of us and the party. He was a loyal and diligent party worker,’ he said.

Prem Prakash Pandey, a senior BJP leader and former minister who was close to Bhasin, expressed sorrow over his passing by saying the state had lost a real leader who was very humble and gave his all to strengthening the party organisation.