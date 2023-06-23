Coal smuggling case; ED summons Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak

Moloy Ghatak, the law minister for West Bengal, was cited by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in relation to an investigation into an alleged coal smuggling scheme.

The investigation focused on a few dubious transactions, according to the details.

Ghatak has been requested to appear at the Enforcement Directorate’s Delhi headquarters on June 26.

Ghatak had previously ignored the summons and asked for an extension to appear for questioning, claiming that he was preoccupied with the approaching panchayat elections in Bengal.

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Anup Majhi, another suspect in the coal smuggling case, on June 30.

His alleged involvement in the coal smuggling case is being investigated by both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. He was once interrogated by the CBI at his Kolkata home.

Previous ED raids on his Asansol home led to Moloy Ghatak holding a news conference where he insisted that he had no connection to the accused smuggling case and was instead a victim of a political vengeance by the BJP.