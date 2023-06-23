Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher

Mumbai: price of gold edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened lower on Friday at Rs 58,136 per 10 gram. Silver futures opened on Friday at Rs 67,784 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,915.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures held steady at $1,925.10. Gold price, however was down 2.2% for the week. Spot silver and platinum were down 0.1% each to $22.2223 per ounce and $921.88, respectively. Palladium remained firm at $1,284.36.