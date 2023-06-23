Delicious Kerala-style Pork Chops

Sure! Here’s a recipe for Kerala-style pork chops:

Ingredients:

– 4 pork chops

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Marinate the pork chops: In a bowl, combine ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well. Rub the mixture evenly over the pork chops and let them marinate for at least 30 minutes.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet or pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter for a few seconds.

3. Add the finely chopped onions and green chilies to the pan. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

4. Place the marinated pork chops in the pan. Cook on medium heat for about 5-7 minutes on each side, or until the chops are browned and cooked through.

5. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. Allow the pork chops to simmer for another 10-15 minutes, ensuring they are cooked tenderly and the flavors are infused.

6. Once the pork chops are cooked, remove them from the pan and transfer to a serving plate.

7. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.