Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai ruler pardons 650 prisoners

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has pardoned 650 prisoners. They will be released from the correctional and penal facilities in Dubai. The decision was taken ahead of Eid Al Adha.

These prisoners hail from various countries and have been sentenced in various cases. The decision is in line with UAE’s humanitarian initiatives based on values of forgiveness and tolerance. This will give the released prisoners to start a new life and thus they will be able to contribute to the service of their families and communities.

Also Read: Gold worth Rs 2.56 crore seized at airport

Earlier on Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi has pardoned 988 prisoners.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.