Five of a family including two kids killed in bike accident

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, five members of a family, including two children were killed in a bike accident. They off their motorcycle on the Shahjahanpur-Lucknow road in the Shera Mau Dakshin area today.

As per police, the victims were were returning home after attending a wedding function. Whether the motorcycle skidded on the road or was hit by a vehicle is being probed by police.

The dead have been identified as Raghuveer (34) his wife Jyoti (30), sister-in-law Julie (36) and their children Abhi (3), and Krishna (5).