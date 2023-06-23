Idukki District Collector orders removal of illegal tent camps in Chinnakanal.

District Collector Sheeba George has responded to concerns raised about alleged illegal tent camps in Idukki district by ordering an inspection of these setups. The camps have reportedly been established without proper permission from the forest department and Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society. Pro-animal rights groups have been particularly vocal in opposing these camps, citing concerns about increased human-animal conflict. They claim that the tents have been set up on elephant paths, making them vulnerable to attacks by wild elephants and gaur. Additionally, they have raised concerns about the presence of venomous snakes in these camps.

Earlier investigations by Santhanpara Police revealed that 26 illegal tent camps were operating in Chinnakanal, raising concerns about activities occurring in these facilities, especially at night. However, the police officers admitted to having limited awareness of the actual happenings within the camps.

The District Collector has stated that if the inspection determines that the camps are illegal, they will be evicted and dismantled. She mentioned that inspections on private lands will be carried out by officials from civic bodies, while village officials have been assigned the task for revenue land inspections. Forest officials will handle inspections on forest land.

M.N. Jayachandran, a pro-animal rights activist, highlighted that the establishment of additional illegal camps in the Chinnakanal area following the capture and translocation of the rogue elephant ‘Arikomban’ is impeding the free movement of wild elephants through their natural pathways and leading to further human-animal conflicts. Jayachandran urged forest officials to take proactive action, emphasizing that these camps, which often host DJ parties with bright lights, can disturb the wildlife in the area. He called for the collaboration of all relevant departments in taking necessary action against the camps without shirking responsibility.