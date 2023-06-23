NDMC issued 37-point guideline giving detailed rules and regulations in installing communication towers

According to officials, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has released a 37-point guideline outlining the exact norms and regulations that must be followed while erecting communication towers in Lutyens’ Delhi. The NDMC policy on the installation of communication towers was put out in a document issued by the Council on Thursday in order to bring “uniformity” to the area.

The statement stated that towers or antennae should be installed in such a way that they do not interfere with the heritage and aesthetic characteristics of the New Delhi area. It was said that no unlawful Cell On Wheel (COW) will be permitted in the NDMC territory.

“The NDMC issues the policy for the installation of mobile communication towers and related infrastructure to bring uniformity, based on the advisory guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications and by considering all connected factors,” an official said.

The antennae and towers, including appurtenances and equipment, should be positioned at the back end of the plot and should not be seen from the main entrance or road, according to the document, which also states that no diesel generator sets are permitted at the tower site to provide the antenna’s power requirements.

They stated that the NDMC will e-auction the sites for the installation of COWs in the NDMC territory on defined places at approved rates for the first three years, which may be extended for another two years.