PM’s Egypt Mosque Visit Conveys Message to India’s Dawoodi Bohra Muslims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the historic Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque in Cairo holds significant meaning for India’s Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community. The mosque, which underwent extensive renovations, reopened its doors after six years, with funding assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community. This visit highlights the longstanding relationship between PM Modi and the Bohra community, whom he has praised for their patriotism, adherence to the law, and commitment to peace.

The Dawoodi Bohras trace their origins to Egypt and Yemen before settling in India during the 11th century. With their iconic white attire for men and colorful burqas for women, the community has a rich heritage and is primarily concentrated in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. They are known for their trade-oriented background, with the name “Bohra” derived from the Gujarati word for trade, “vahaurau.”

Even before assuming the role of Prime Minister, PM Modi shared a warm rapport with the Dawoodi Bohras. He extended invitations to community events, including the 100th birthday celebration of the previous religious head, Syedna Burhanuddin. Following Syedna’s passing in 2014, PM Modi offered his condolences to his successor, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, emphasizing their familial bond. The Prime Minister has consistently praised the community’s business acumen and social reform efforts, highlighting their contributions in various areas, such as combating malnutrition and addressing water scarcity.

PM Modi’s engagement with the Dawoodi Bohras has extended beyond India’s borders. During his visit to Bangladesh, he met with a delegation from the community, further cementing their relationship. Notably, in 2018, he delivered a speech at the Ashara Mubaraka event organized by the Dawoodi Bohras, where over one lakh community members gathered at Indore’s Saifee mosque to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (SA).

PM Modi’s recent visit to the Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque in Egypt sends a strong message to India’s Dawoodi Bohra Muslims, affirming his enduring connection and respect for their community.