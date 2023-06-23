Prawns Thoran – A Delectable Kerala-style Dish

Indulge your taste buds in the vibrant flavors of South India with this delightful recipe for Prawns Thoran. Hailing from the coastal state of Kerala, this dish showcases the perfect marriage of succulent prawns and aromatic spices, creating a harmonious symphony of flavors that will transport you to the backwaters of Kerala. With its tantalizing blend of coconut, curry leaves, and spices, Prawns Thoran is a must-try for seafood lovers and those seeking to explore the rich culinary heritage of India. So, let’s dive into this recipe and create a mouthwatering prawn dish that will leave you craving for more.

Ingredients:

– 500 grams (1 pound) fresh prawns, peeled and deveined

– 1 cup grated coconut

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil (or any cooking oil of your choice)

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Prawns:

– Rinse the prawns thoroughly under cold water and pat them dry using a paper towel.

– If the prawns are large, you can cut them into bite-sized pieces for easier consumption.

2. Prepare the Coconut Mixture:

– In a food processor or blender, add the grated coconut, green chilies, turmeric powder, and a pinch of salt.

– Pulse or blend until the coconut mixture forms a coarse texture. Set aside.

3. Cooking the Prawns Thoran:

– Heat the coconut oil in a large pan or skillet over medium heat.

– Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter.

– Next, add the cumin seeds and curry leaves, and sauté for a minute until fragrant.

– Toss in the finely chopped onions and cook until they turn translucent and golden brown.

– Now, add the prawns to the pan and cook for about 3-4 minutes until they turn pink and are cooked through.

4. Incorporate the Coconut Mixture:

– Reduce the heat to low and add the coconut mixture to the pan with the cooked prawns.

– Mix well, ensuring that the coconut mixture coats the prawns evenly.

– Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

5. Final Touches:

– Taste the prawns thoran and adjust the seasoning with salt and red chili powder, if needed.

– Give it a final stir and cook for another minute, allowing the flavors to blend.

6. Serve and Enjoy:

– Remove the prawns thoran from heat and transfer it to a serving dish.

– Garnish with a few curry leaves for a fresh aroma.

– Prawns thoran pairs exceptionally well with steamed rice or as a side dish with rotis (Indian bread).

– Serve it hot and savor the tantalizing flavors of Kerala right in your own home.

Prawns thoran is best enjoyed immediately after cooking while the flavors are at their peak.