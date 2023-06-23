School Girl Found in Company of Teacher; POCSO Case Registered

A 17-year-old school girl who had gone missing from Thiruvananthapuram was located by the police in the presence of a 22-year-old female tuition teacher at a bus stand in Kochi. Prompt action was taken by the police following a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents with the medical college police in the capital.

The incident unfolded on Thursday morning when the investigation led the authorities to Kochi, where the girl and the teacher were discovered. The teacher was apprehended by the police and the girl was safely handed over to her parents.

In a significant development, a case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) against the teacher. The court subsequently remanded her after the arrest.

According to the police, this was not the first instance of the girl going missing and being found in the company of the same teacher. Previously, a similar incident had occurred and was reported to the Sreekaryam police.