Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on today. BSE Sensex settled at 62,979.37, down 259.52 points or 0.41% . NSE Nifty ended at 18,665.50, lower by 105.80 points or 0.56%.

About 1147 shares advanced, 2228 shares declined, and 138 shares remained unchanged in the markets. To gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and NTPC. Top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BPCL, Hindalco Industries and Divis Labs.

Among sectors, metal, oil & gas, power, capital goods, auto, information technology and PSU Bank down 1-2%, while realty and FMCG down 0.6% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed over a percent each.