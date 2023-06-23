US Coast Guard says that all five on board the Titanic submarine are believed to be dead

OceanGate issued a somber statement on Thursday following the US Coast Guard’s announcement that a “debris field” had been located by an underwater robot near the Titanic wreckage, where a submersible with five individuals on board had gone missing. The statement confirmed that the passengers had sadly perished.

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard stated that he couldn’t confirm whether the bodies of the five passengers, including OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, would be recovered.

Officials reported the detection of five significant pieces within the debris surrounding the Titanic site, including a nose cone located outside the pressure hull and a larger debris field.

Mauger emphasized the harsh and unforgiving nature of the environment, mentioning that the tail cone of the Titan submersible had been found approximately 1600 feet from the bow of the Titanic wreck by an ROV from the vessel Horizon Artic a few hours earlier.

Upon the discovery of additional debris consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber, the families of the individuals on board were informed.

Mauger assured that the US Coast Guard would continue its work near the site to gather more information, emphasizing the complexity of the sea floor environment two miles beneath the surface.

Regarding the timing of the explosion, Mauger explained that it was too early to determine when it occurred. He also mentioned that during the 72 hours when the search and rescue mission was underway, sonar buoys had been deployed in the water and had not detected any catastrophic events.

In response to the tragic news, OceanGate’s statement expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging the passengers as true explorers with a shared spirit of adventure and a profound passion for exploring and preserving the world’s oceans. The company extended condolences to the families and expressed grief over the loss of life and the joy these individuals brought to everyone who knew them.