Vivo launches Y36 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Vivo has launched the new Y36 smartphone in India. The 8GB+128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 16,999 in two colours- Meteor Black and Vibrant Gold. The device will be available for purchase through Flipkart, vivo India e-store and other retail stores.

The device sports a 6.64-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 650 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable for up to 1TB with microSD. It runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13.

The Vivo Y36 features a 50MP + 2MP dual rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charge support. Connectivity options include G SA/NSA (only on Y36 5G), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5Ghz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS, and USB Type-C.