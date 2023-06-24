Accused in Fake Degree Certificate Case, Nikhil Thomas, Arrested in Kottayam

The Special Investigation Team leading the investigation into the fake degree certificate scandal at Alappuzha MSM College made a breakthrough in the case by apprehending Nikhil Thomas in Kottayam during the early hours of Saturday. The former SFI area secretary was taken into custody at the KSRTC bus depot. Nikhil had evaded the police for five days after being charged with forgery.

Nikhil has now been transported to the Kayamkulam police station. The investigative team intensified their search for him after closely monitoring the movements of his associate. On Friday, they successfully apprehended his friend, a former SFI leader from Varkala.

The investigative team faced considerable pressure as the UDF declared statewide protests due to the delay in apprehending the accused. However, their efforts paid off when they identified Nikhil’s hiding place following interrogations of a CPM area committee member and an SFI leader in Cherthala.

According to allegations, Nikhil submitted a counterfeit degree certificate from Kalinga University to gain admission into the MCom program at MSM College, Kayamkulam. In response, the Kerala University registrar officially filed a complaint with the police, urging a thorough investigation into the matter. Consequently, Nikhil was booked by the police.