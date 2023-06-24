All-party meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, began in Manipur

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called an all-party conference to review the current situation in Manipur. Since the ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, about 120 people have died and over 3,000 have been injured.

The gathering is attended by leaders from several political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, and others. After a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill regions on May 3 to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, violent skirmishes erupted in Manipur.

Shah had visited the state for four days last month and met a cross section of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state. Opposition parties have been criticising the government for its handling of the situation as violence has not stopped even after 50 days.