Banks to remain closed on June 29 in these cities: Full list

Mumbai: Banks will remain closed for Bakrid or Eid al-Adha in several cities in the country. Bakrid will be celebrated in India on Tuesday, June 29, 2023. Even as the banks will be closed, customers will be able to use online banking.

Banks To Remain Closed In These Cities:

On June 29, public and private banks will be closed in cities like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Panaji, Shillong, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Also Read: Honda recalls more than 1.2 million vehicles due to this issue

Banks To Remain Open In These Cities:

However, banks in Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open on Bakrid.