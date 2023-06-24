Eid Al Adha Mega Sales Fair : Discounts of up to 80% announced in UAE

Sharjah: The 10-day Eid Al Adha Mega Sales Fair 2023 was opened. The Eid Al Adha Fair is open from 11am to 11pm at Expo Centre Sharjah. Shoppers will get up to 80% discount on several brands.

The sale is showcasing the widest range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, and electronic goods from top brands and retail chains such as, Baby Shop, Brand Bazaar, Bellissimmo, LC Waikiki, Splash, Brands For Less, Cotton Home, Oms, Homestyle, Hadi, Dea Home, Four Season, Glass Lock, Clayton, Leifheit, The New Store, Braun, Happy Mom, Hoover, Komax, V Perfumes, Crayola, Vtech, Puma, Skechers, among others.

Also Read: India launch date of Kia Seltos facelift announced

Entry fee is Dhs5 and children below 12 can enter for free. Parking is free at the event.