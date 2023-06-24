Emirates Draw: Expat wins Dh75,000

Dubai: Saqib Khan Khattak, a Pakistani national based in Dubai won Dh75,000 prize in Emirates Draw’s latest FAST5 game. Saqib Khan Khattak works as machine operator at the Dubai International Airport. Khattak had participated in the MEGA7 draw of Emirates and won small amounts like Dh77 and Dh777.

The draw named ‘FAST5’ offers the fastest route to winning with a single Dh25 ticket. Winners will get a grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for 25 years. It also provides 3 participants the opportunity to win Dh 75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the Raffle Draw.

Emirates Draw has announced an additional Special Eid Raffle. Participants who play any of the MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5 games until July 2nd, 2023, will automatically be entered into the raffle. This Guaranteed Raffle will generate a wave of winners, with 7 winners for MEGA7, 6 winners for EASY6, and 5 winners for FAST5.

Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing a Dh25 ticket. After registering online or the app, participants select their preferred 5-digit numbers from a pool of only 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the ‘Quick-Pick’ button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for ‘Multiple Upcoming Draws,’ allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks in advance.