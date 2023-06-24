Four boys vanish from Kozhikode shelter; authorities launch search.

Four children have reportedly disappeared from the Government Children’s Home for Boys in Vellimadukunnu. Authorities believe that the boys managed to escape by removing the rails from a bathroom window. As a result, an investigation has been launched to locate the missing children.

This incident raises concerns, as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had previously issued a notice to the Kerala government and state police chief in response to the disappearance of nine girls from a shelter home in Kottayam. Consequently, the government had to close down the said home.