G. Sukumaran Nair Reclaims NSS General Secretary Position for the Fifth Consecutive Term

G Sukumaran Nair Secures Fifth Consecutive Term as NSS General Secretary

In a notable achievement, G Sukumaran Nair has been elected for the fifth time as the general secretary of the esteemed Nair Service Society (NSS). Following the expiration of his previous term on the board of directors, Nair was also re-elected to the board. The recent elections also witnessed M Sangeeth Kumar being elected as the new vice president, while N V Ayyappan Pillai assumed the position of treasurer.

At 82 years old, Sukumaran Nair now holds the esteemed position as the 10th general secretary of the NSS. The first general secretary of the society was the revered Mannathu Padmanabhan, a true patriarch within the community.

With an illustrious service record spanning six decades, Sukumaran Nair first assumed the role of general secretary in 2011, preceded by ten years as the assistant secretary of the organization. Sangeeth Kumar and Ayyappan Pillai, who have been elected as vice president and treasurer respectively, have distinguished themselves as presidents of the Thiruvananthapuram and Karunagappally taluk unions.

Furthermore, the election process filled the vacancies for nine posts on the board of directors, with notable figures such as K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, being selected to join the board. The Nair Service Society continues to thrive under the dedicated leadership and commitment of these esteemed individuals.