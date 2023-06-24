Google CEO Sundar Pichai chooses Gujarat for global fintech hub

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed plans to establish Google’s global fintech operation center in Gujarat’s GIFT City, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pichai emphasized the company’s continued investment in India, including the USD 10 billion India Digitization Fund.

Praising India’s progress in digital advancements, Pichai commended the vision of Digital India as a blueprint for other nations. Prime Minister Modi invited Pichai to explore collaborations in AI, fintech, cybersecurity, and mobile device manufacturing.

They also discussed partnerships between Google and Indian academic institutions for research, development, and skill enhancement. Google’s previous initiatives in India include investments in startups, language technology development, and grants for responsible AI and agricultural innovation.