Mumbai: The official India launch date of Kia Seltos facelift announced. The mid-size SUV will be unveiled on July 4. The unofficial bookings for the vehicle have opened with select dealerships accepting a token amount of Rs 25,000 to reserve the vehicle.

The Seltos 2023 features new headlights, DRLs and taillights. The electric sunroof of the Seltos has been replaced by a panoramic unit on the facelifted version.

Kia has also included ADAS in the vehicle. It offers as many as 16 features on the vehicle. It also gets segment-first dual-zone climate control.

The new Seltos will have 3 engine options — 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.5-litre Smartstream T-Gdi petrol (160PS/253Nm) and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel (116PS/250Nm). Among the transmission options would be 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT and 7-speed DCT.