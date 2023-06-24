IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a new tour package. The tour package named ‘Uttar Bharat Darshan Yatra’ will be on Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist train.

The10 nights and 11 days tour will start on 8 August 2023 from Kolkata. The tour will cover Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura, Vrindavan, Rishikesh, Taj Mahal, Vaishno Devi Temple, Golden Temple, and Wagah Border.

The tour package will cost Rs 17,700 in the economy category. Economy category is having 580 seats. The standard class having 140 seats is priced at Rs 27,400 per passenger.The comfort class category priced at Rs30,300 for each person. There are 70 seats in this category.