‘Jairam Ramesh: Pinarayi is “Mundu Modi” as Congress Protests Sudhakaran’s Arrest’

The arrest of Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran in a cheating case involving Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer, has sparked outrage within the party. In response, the Congress announced that Saturday would be observed as a black day, with widespread protests planned against what they deem as a “fascist move by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.”

In a strongly worded statement, the Congress denounced the arrest as politically motivated, vowing not to be intimidated by such tactics. The party expressed its determination to address the issue through the judicial system and the support of the people. Jairam Ramesh, the party’s communication head, drew a comparison between Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “Rest of the Opposition is on one track nationally, while Pinarayi Vijayan is busy proving what has all along been known — he is Mundu Modi.”

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan also criticized Pinarayi, accusing him of imitating Modi’s actions in Delhi. Satheesan viewed Sudhakaran’s arrest as part of a larger political conspiracy aimed at suppressing criticism and corruption allegations against the government. Ramesh Chennithala, another senior leader, claimed that Sudhakaran’s arrest was carried out under the instructions of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM], suggesting that it was an orchestrated attempt to divert public attention from the party and government’s alleged wrongdoings.

Expressing their dissatisfaction with the situation, Congress workers organized protest marches across the state. Muhammed Shiyas, the president of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee, accused the CPM of engaging in dirty politics, asserting that attempts to silence Sudhakaran and the Congress through the arrest would remain futile. The Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) affirmed their determination to challenge the targeting of their leaders who have been critical of the government.