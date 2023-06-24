P.M. Modi says, at University of Houston, chair in Tamil studies will be established

On the third day of his three-day visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the University of Houston will create a Tamil Studies Chair. In Washington, DC, he was speaking to the Indian community.

‘This is the best time to invest as much as possible in India. The research centre for Google’s AI in India will work on more than 100 languages. Besides, with the help of the Indian government, a Tamil Studies Chair will be established at the University of Houston,’ PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed their support for the decision in a joint statement, and they agreed to reinstate the Vivekananda Chair at the University of Chicago to advance study and instruction of Indian history and culture.

‘Prime Minister and President Biden hailed the growing bilateral education partnership between the US and India. Indian students are on pace to soon become the largest foreign student community in the United States, with an increase of nearly 20 per cent in Indian students studying in the US last year alone,’ read the joint statement.

‘The leaders welcomed the establishment of a new joint Task Force of the Association of American Universities and leading Indian educational institutions, including the IITs, and the nomination of councils on each side, and noted their interim recommendations for expanding research and university partnerships between the two countries,’ the statement added.